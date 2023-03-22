Wakefield Trinity boss Mark Applegarth confirms approach for Leeds Rhinos man as well as other Super League fullbacks

WAKEFIELD TRINITY head coach Mark Applegarth has confirmed an approach was made for a Leeds Rhinos man as well as other Super League fullbacks ahead of the club’s tie with Hull KR on Friday.

Applegarth has made no secret of his desire to add to his squad following long-term injuries to the likes of Max Jowitt, Lewis Murphy and Kelepi Tanginoa.

One of those new additions is Tom Forber from Wigan Warriors, who has joined Applegarth’s side on an initial two-week loan.

“He will be a good addition in the short-term for us,” Applegarth said. “Coming from Wigan, you know you’re going to get a good professional who gets on with his job.

“Tom slotted in at training today, he trained well and I’ve got no dramas that he will do what is needed of him if selected.”

The Wakefield boss also confirmed that he made an approach to take Leeds fullback Luke Hooley on loan – a player he knows very well.

“Luke is a player I signed myself for Wakefield, I’ve known him since academy,” Applegarth continued.

“I did enquire about Luke – I don’t think there is any secret there. He’s just come back from an ankle injury himself so Leeds have played him in their reserves.

“They have a few injury concerns for themselves and they are keeping him there in case they need him and rightly so.

“If there are any gaps he will be straight into their team, he is a player that I rate very highly.”

Applegarth also revealed that enquiries for other fullbacks had also been made.

“We enquired about Luke and a number of fullbacks. Apart from the Huddersfield squad, I don’t think there is massive depth to Super League squads this year and if there are injuries then they will want to keep their players there.

“It hasn’t been as easy as it has been in previous seasons but you just crack on.”