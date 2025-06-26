Leigh Leopards boss Adrian Lam responds to Derek Beaumont video

LEIGH LEOPARDS boss Adrian Lam has responded to the video of owner Derek Beaumont celebrating in the background of his post-match Sky Sports interview following Leigh’s 26-12 win over Catalans Dragons.

The video hit a nerve with much of the rugby league fraternity, with Beaumont and a Leigh fan singing in the background of Lam’s interview.

Lam, to his credit, continued the interview with the RFL now confirming that the incident will be investigated.

Now Lam himself has broken his silence on the issue.

“I don’t really want to talk about that, I’ve got no comment on it,” Lam said.

“I think he is passionate about rugby league and everything involved with that but I will just leave it at that.”

According to French publication, L’Independant, Beaumont climbed over the barriers of the Puig-Aubert stand to enter the pitch, with “pitch invasion” banned by the competition.

L’Independant has also accused Beaumont of ‘insulting’ directors and staff of the Catalans by not responding to the invitation of a post-match meal as all clubs are invited to do so.

The French publication went further, claiming that Beaumont’s behaviour was “a far cry from the image projected by other owners of professional Super League clubs.”