Leigh Leopards boss Adrian Lam hits out at Super League scheduling

LEIGH LEOPARDS will go up against Leeds Rhinos for the first time this season tomorrow (Friday) night.

In contrast, last week the Leopards went head-to-head with Catalans Dragons for a third time during the 2025 Super League campaign.

Leigh head coach Adrian Lam has hit out at a schedule that he believes does not make sense.

“We’ve talked about, I don’t get the schedule,” Lam said.

“I’m a stickler for the old school. We should play everyone once and then twice and then play the last group at the very end.

“That’s how you get an even ladder. We have played Catalans three times before we have played Leeds once, how does that make sense?

“I don’t want to dwell on that because the RFL has bigger things to worry about, but when you look at the ladder and having a fair competition, it only makes sense that you play everyone once and then play everyone twice before you play some teams three times.

“That’s just common sense.”