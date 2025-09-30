Leigh Leopards boss Adrian Lam responds to Lachlan Lam allegations

LEIGH LEOPARDS head coach Adrian Lam is “very confident” that Lachlan Lam will not receive any ban after being referred for further investigation after an allegation of unacceptable language was made by Wakefield Trinity halfback Mason Lino.

Lam was placed on report and a decision was expected to be made by the Disciplinary Match Review Panel yesterday.

However, that referral by the MRP for further investigation means that any possible hearing will not take place until next Monday – October 6 – at the earliest – meaning Lam is free to feature at Wigan Warriors on Friday night.

Now his father, Adrian, has responded to the allegation.

“There was no charge from the Match Review Panel about that and I’m not too sure what stage it is at,” Lam said.

“What I will say that is an official from our club will lead with that as it unfolds but we’ve not got too much to be concerned about that I reckon.

“The key word is distraction, we are very confident here. I don’t want to focus on that, I’ve got a lot of things to be concerned about including picking the best 17.

“That’s not going to interfere with the way I think or how Lachlan thinks.”