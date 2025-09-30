Super League semi-finalists rocked by illness

SUPER LEAGUE semi-finalists Leigh Leopards have been rocked by illness in the camp ahead of their crunch clash against Wigan Warriors on Friday night.

The Leopards go into Friday night’s semi-final on the back of a 26-10 triumph over Wakefield Trinity at the Leigh Sports Village last weekend.

However, they will do so with a sickness bug going around the camp, with head coach Adrian Lam detailing that half of his squad have failed to train this week due to the illness.

“There is a bit of a sickness going around the camp,” Lam said.

“We’ve had half the group not train this week which is always a bit alarming but I’m sure other teams are going through that too.

“That’s the major concern, there are always niggles with everyone but you get on with it.”

Going into the game, however, the Leopards have no new injury concerns with Ethan O’Neill still waiting to be given the nod by Lam to come back into contention.

“He’s always got a chance there and we’ve always had clear communication with him regarding the role he plays.

“We will make that decision on game day, he is certainly not out of it. He is a quality player but he has played some of his best rugby against Wigan.”