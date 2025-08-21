Leigh Leopards boss Adrian Lam set to make six changes against Salford Red Devils

LEIGH LEOPARDS head coach Adrian Lam will make six changes against Salford Red Devils this weekend.

The Leopards have lost their last two games against Leeds Rhinos and Hull FC but go up against the beleaguered Salford outfit tomorrow night, with everyone expecting a convincing Leigh victory.

A win would help Leigh keep up the pressure on Wigan Warriors in second, with Leeds Rhinos and St Helens currently above the Leopards in the Super League table.

And Lam has explained that he will be ringing the changes tomorrow night.

“There will changes in there and I am excited about that. We have carried a few niggling injuries the past couple of weeks so it’s a chance for those players to get themselves sorted.

“We will wait until the end of today to make a decision but there will be around six players coming into the team to freshen the whole set-up.

“We’ve got Aaron Pene, Alec Tuitavake, Brad Dwyer, Darnell McIntosh, AJ Towse and Andy Badrock that will come into the 17.”