Leigh Leopards boss Adrian Lam takes aim at “weird” Super League schedule

LEIGH LEOPARDS head coach Adrian Lam has taken aim at the “weird” Super League scheduling which will see Leigh take on Wigan Warriors at the Brick Community Stadium for the second time in 2025.

That’s before the Leopards have played Leeds Rhinos or St Helens even once either home or away, making it a bizarre fixture list that doesn’t really make much sense.

And Lam believes that it is a recurring problem.

“It’s frustrating but that’s another conversation I guess,” Lam said.

“It’s two or three years where we have played them three times during the Super League season but haven’t played four or five other clubs three times.

“It’s weird where you can play the premiers from last year twice before you even play two or three clubs.

“The draw is the draw but we’ve got to get on with it.