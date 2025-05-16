New club emerges as frontrunner for ex-Super League star Kai Pearce-Paul

A new club has emerged as the frontrunner to sign former Super League star Kai Pearce-Paul.

Pearce-Paul, who became one of Super League’s most potent attacking weapons with the Wigan Warriors, is said to be heading for the exit at Newcastle Knights.

With that in mind, Wests Tigers are said to be leading the race for the 24-year-old for the 2026 NRL campaign – and could even sign the back-rower earlier.

Pearce-Paul made 61 appearances for Wigan between 2019 and 2023, and has so far made over 20 appearances for the Knights in the NRL.

The Knights are reportedly keen to retain the 24-year-old’s services, but could be facing salary cap pressures after handing Dylan Brown a ten-year $13 million contract.