Leigh Leopards boss provides update on Darnell McIntosh injury

LEIGH LEOPARDS winger Darnell McIntosh suffered a shoulder injury in his side’s convincing Challenge Cup success over Batley Bulldogs.

McIntosh came off in the first half after suffering the injury in the act of scoring a try.

“It may have been an AC joint which is a couple of weeks out, but we’ll get around him and make sure he’s okay,” said Leigh coach Adrian Lam.

Lam said of the tie: “I’m grateful we drew that particular game at home rather than at Batley.

“We’ve played Batley in the Championship so we know a bit about them and the players that they’ve got there. They have done a great job to get this far in the Challenge Cup.

“The focus for us was just around being a bit more disciplined at the start and to make sure we made a good start.

“A lot of the Super League clubs have struggled at some point against the Championship teams and it’s been close at half-time in just about every game. We assumed the same here and just prepared for that.

“We are a young team in the sense of time together and I think there is a lot of development left in us as a group and it can be easy to lose your head.

“At times in the second half it probably happened a bit, but I made a lot of changes and with 30 to go I gave the bench a lot more time than they would normally play.

“Keanan Brand was outstanding and our back five were really good. Louis Brogan did a good job and I’m pretty pleased with everyone.”

Batley coach Mark Moxon said: “I can’t put into words just how difficult the last two or three weeks have been, just in putting a team out there.

“Every week I say I am proud of the boys and I’m really proud of them again. We had guys out there today that have gone from amateur teams to play (against) a top-end Super League team.”

Moxon praised Luca Atkinson, making his debut for the Bulldogs following injury, plus two loanees who only joined in the week.

“Luca was good today. He’s had his first week of full training having been injured on Boxing Day,” said Moxon.

“Today we’ve chucked him in at the last minute. He did good and will be much better for that run.

“Eliot Peposhi did a good spell in the first half and I think he’s unlucky not to be getting on with Bradford due to the size of their squad.

“Sam Marshall was brilliant. He’s been playing reserves at Warrington and he didn’t look out of place at all.

“It will be interesting to see those guys go in the Championship.”