Leigh Leopards’ Derek Beaumont recognised by Rotary Club

THE Rotary Club in Leigh is one of 46,000 Rotary Clubs in the world and has a reputation of making local children excited at this time of year by touring the town with Santa’s Sleigh each weeknight through December.

However, the excitement at the recent Rotary Club’s Annual Charter Night was for the Leigh Leopards owner Derek Beaumont, who received The Paul Harris Fellowship Award, the highest award the Rotary Club can give, which is presented for making “an outstanding contribution to the local community”.

Rotary officials in Leigh couldn’t fail to notice the massive contribution to the community by his efforts on behalf of Leigh Leopards.

Rotarian John Bullough, introducing the award, said: “Leigh Leopards have put Leigh on the map – and one man has created that situation.”

Derek has turned the Leopards’ Den into a ‘Happy Place’, a sea of Leopard-print with hundreds of youngsters boasting their club’s colours and the club already claiming nearly 6,500 members enrolling for 2026 with the season still ten weeks away and the team, of course, doing their utmost to make the Leopards’ Den into a fortress.

“Derek’s contribution to the community has been massive” says current Leigh Rotarian John Stringer, who also was the Leigh club’s general manager during the Hilton Park days.

“His appointment of Adrian Lam as coach was a masterpiece and the success of the team is there for all to see. I can’t think of a worthier recipient of this prestigious award than Derek.”

Derek was visibly stunned by the occasion.

“Wow, what can I say – what a fantastic gesture, thank you to everyone who voted for me to receive this award,” he said.

“I only came home from China yesterday from an important business trip and (wife) Laura reminded me I was at a dinner on Friday night. I was a little late due to a road accident, but I’m so glad I was able to make it”.

After the presentation had been made by Leigh Rotary President Peter Rowlinson, Laura revealed “I’ve never seen him stuck for words ever before, he really has been blown away.”

* Paul Harris was the founder of Rotary 120 years ago. It now has over 1.4 million members around the world in 46,000 clubs in 202 countries.