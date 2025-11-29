‘Best is yet to come’ as Doncaster hooker signs new contract

DONCASTER hooker Isaac Misky is on board until at least 2027 – and while he says there is more to come from him, the Kiwi of Samoan and Tokelauan descent also knows he will have to fight for a regular berth.

With experienced ex-Sheffield player Greg Burns already at the club, the Dons recently added Australian Connor Jones to the nines mix when Featherstone’s financial difficulties meant he became available.

Now 31-year-old Misky has penned a contract extension after making 22 appearances in his first season in England following a spell in France with St Gaudens.

Before that he played for Dunedin side South Pacific Raiders, Canterbury Bulldogs and New Zealand Universities as well as skippering the representative team of Tokelau, the remote dependent territory of New Zealand to the north of Samoa.

“Last season was about trying to find my feet as it went on, so hopefully next year I’ll get more playing time under my belt and really perform,” he said.

“I’m really grateful that the club and the coaches (Horne works with Chris Plume and Misi Taulapapa) have given me another shot to come back and try to do my thing.

“We’re really privileged to have the likes of Connor Jones on board. He’s a quality hooker and I’m looking forward to getting to know him and be a sponge from him, Greg and the other boys as well.

“We’ll all come together and build that chemistry that will take us forward. We’re going to push each other hard and that will push us forward as a group.”

Horne said: “We are really pleased to have Isaac here for another two years.

“He found his feet as the season wore on and I think the best is yet to come from him in a Doncaster shirt.

“His commitment has been superb and he’ll be a big part of what we do as a group next year.”