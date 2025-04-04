Leigh Leopards gain Wakefield Trinity revenge to reach Challenge Cup semi-finals

WAKEFIELD TRINITY 12 LEIGH LEOPARDS 20

STEPHEN IBBETSON, DIY Kitchens Stadium, Friday

LEIGH avenged the previous week’s Super League defeat and snapped their two-game losing run with an impressive late surge to beat Wakefield to a Challenge Cup semi-final spot.

An exciting, nip-and-tuck knockout affair between two recent Wembley winners was level heading into the final quarter.

But a Gareth O’Brien penalty, followed shortly after by a gifted try to Bailey Hodgson, ensured that it’s Leigh who are 80 minutes from a return to the national stadium.

While their hopes of repeating the 2023 Challenge Cup triumph remain alive, Wakefield proved unable to emulate the Leopards’ achievement that year of following 1895 Cup glory with success in the top competition.

Lachlan Lam – Leigh’s match-winning hero at Wembley two years ago – opened the scoring here approaching the quarter mark, collecting a kick inside from the touchline by Keanan Brand to score by the posts and give O’Brien a simple conversion.

Before then, Wakefield had edged proceedings, with a Mason Lino 20/40 giving them early territorial advantage and Matty Russell going closest to scoring, tackled into touch by Hodgson after a wide Lino pass.

But after Lam’s try it was Leigh on top. Tesi Niu was held up on the last play of a length-of-the-field set, and Isaac Liu – making his 300th career appearance – was similarly denied a little later.

And after an obstruction call denied a potential Wakefield attack on a rare foray forward, O’Brien missed a field-goal attempt on the stroke of half-time as it remained 0-6.

It proved costly as that lead lasted little more than a minute, with Wakefield defying the loss of Oliver Russell late in the first half to make an excellent start to the second.

David Armstrong unwisely allowed a Lino kick to bounce, and Matty Russell benefitted to go over out wide with Lino subsequently adding the touchline conversion to level.

And by the 49th minute the comeback was complete as Oliver Pratt stepped past opposing centre Umyla Hanley and had the support of fullback Josh Rourke, who scored his first Wakefield try as Lino goaled for 12-6.

All that good work was undone as the hour mark approached, however. After Rourke dropped a high bomb, Niu received the ball from the scrum and stepped his way past two defenders in close attention for an all-too-easy try, improved by O’Brien from in front to square things back up.

Wakefield looked to hit back through another thrilling break from Pratt, but this time the centre opted to go alone instead of using the support of Tom Johnstone and was kept at bay by Armstrong.

A couple of minutes later, Trinity were penalised for a high tackle in kicking range and O’Brien’s boot nudged Leigh back in the driving seat.

But the real decisive moment quickly followed when Rourke fielded a high ball only for an attempted pass to Russell to hit the ground in front of the posts as Hodgson accepted the gift.

O’Brien continued his perfect kicking record for a two-score lead at 12-20, and the late miss of another penalty attempt came too late to affect the result.

GAMESTAR: Tesi Niu was a real force on the edge for Leigh.

GAMEBREAKER: Bailey Hodgson’s gifted try was a true sucker punch as Wakefield threw away any hope of progression.

HIGHLIGHT REEL: He should have been tackled, but the dancing feet of big man Tesi Niu were still great to watch.

MATCHFACTS

TRINITY

23 Josh Rourke

24 Matty Russell

3 Cameron Scott

19 Oliver Pratt

5 Tom Johnstone

20 Mason Lino

7 Oliver Russell

8 Mike McMeeken

9 Liam Hood

15 Caleb Hamlin-Uele

25 Jack Croft

18 Isaiah Vagana

13 Jay Pitts

Subs (all used)

10 Ky Rodwell

16 Renouf Atoni

21 Mathieu Cozza

28 Harvey Smith

18th man (not used)

4 Corey Hall

Also in 21-man squad

2 Lachlan Walmsley

12 Josh Griffin

31 Caius Faatili

Tries: M Russell (42), Rourke (49)

Goals: Lino 2/2

LEOPARDS

1 David Armstrong

24 Bailey Hodgson

3 Tesi Niu

4 Umyla Hanley

18 Keanan Brand

6 Gareth O’Brien

7 Lachlan Lam

8 Owen Trout

9 Edwin Ipape

10 Robbie Mulhern

20 Ethan O’Neill

11 Frankie Halton

13 Isaac Liu

Subs

12 Jack Hughes

15 Alec Tuitavake

16 Matt Davis

19 Louis Brogan (not used)

18th man (not used)

22 Ben McNamara

Also in 21-man squad

5 Josh Charnley

14 Aaron Pene

17 Brad Dwyer

Tries: Lam (19), Niu (58), Hodgson (68)

Goals: O’Brien 4/5

SCORING SEQUENCE: 0-6; 6-6, 12-6, 12-12, 12-14, 12-20

Rugby Leaguer & League Express Men of the Match

Trinity: Isaiah Vagana; Leopards: Tesi Niu

Penalty count: 3-7

Half-time: 0-6

Referee: Jack Smith

Attendance: 6,125