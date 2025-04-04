Brave Salford Red Devils push Catalans Dragons all the way in Challenge Cup

CATALANS DRAGONS 20 SALFORD RED DEVILS 12

STEVE BRADY, Stade Gilbert Brutus, Friday

BRAVE SALFORD pushed Catalans all the way in a close-fought Challenge Cup quarter-final clash which bodes well for the remainder of the season for the Red Devils.

Paul Rowley’s side were expected to be put to the flame by the Dragons, who are still on pilot light after a simpering start to their campaign, but the visitors were still in the contest, just two points behind, at the interval.

The return to action of stayaway stars Kallum Watkins and Chris Atkin, plus the recovery from injury of Joe Mellor and Jayden Nikorima, boosted Salford on team-sheet paper but in reality, the club’s continuing and protracted financial crisis off the field hangs over every move coach Rowley makes.

A last-minute injury to fullback Ryan Brierley added further to the visitors’ woes with Nathan Connell coming in on the wing and Chris Hankinson moving to fullback.

The temporary departure of leading outside back Nene Macdonald to Oldham until Salford’s salary cap restrictions are lifted has been another of many blows which were plain to see at an unforgiving Stade Brutus.

Catalans welcomed back captain Ben Garcia following his illness, starting from the bench, and Tariq Sims from injury, and supporters gave fullback Sam Tomkins a rousing applause as he took the pitch with his four children for his 400th career game.

Things started badly for Salford when they lost possession on their second carry and went immediately worse when winger Nick Cotric put Catalans on the scoreboard in the first minute, Tomkins unable to convert.

Opposite wing Tommy Makinson was next over the line but referee Aaron Moore ruled an obstruction in the buil-dup. Théo Fages suffered a similar fate on the next phase, then Cotric was denied his second for a foot in touch.

Some terrific scrambling defence kept Salford alive as the Dragons went close with Tomkins again and Bayley Sironen, but they could do little to stop centre Arthur Romano romping over after great work from Reimis Smith in the 21st minute. This time Makinson was off target with the kick.

Former Catalans favourite Tiaki Chan received a polite French round of applause as he came off the bench for Jack Ormondroyd but there was nothing polite about a ferocious tackle by Elliott Whitehead on Chan, who had to leave for a head-injury assessment while Whitehead received a yellow card.

Salford tried to press the numerical advantage and Hankinson had the 200-or-so Red Devils fans cheering as he sprinted 40-metres, the ball then shifting to the left where Esan Marsters was held on the last, inches from the line.

Cotric had to leave the field limping seven minutes from the interval and things went worse for the Dragons when a bulldozing run from prop Chris Hill put loose-forward Joe Shorrocks in between the posts unopposed. Hankinson added the conversion for 8-6 at half-time.

A half-time roasting had the Dragons firing on all cylinders and Whitehead showed what his side was missing when he returned from the sin bin to score the first try of the second half. Guillermo Aispuro-Bichet tried his hand at kicking and converted.

Fages was next over and all of a sudden Catalans were 20-6 in front and the game nearly done, although still Salford wouldn’t lie down.

Marsters set off on a 62nd-minute dash against the grain and Matty Foster was in close support to finish the move, Hankinson’s conversion putting just eight points between the sides.

There was plenty of fight left, shown clearly when players responded to a high tackle by Tomkins, and if Salford continue to battle like this until financial safety is secured they will soon begin to climb the Super League table.

For them the cup run is over. For Catalans, who knows in this stuttering start so far. They could win at both Wembley and Old Trafford or tumble dramatically from contention in both competitions – not even Betfred would give you odds on either.

GAMESTAR: Elliott Whitehead has been Catalans’ best forward all season and he upped the ante even further with another all-action stint (sin-bin forgiven).

GAMEBREAKER: Whitehead’s return from the sin bin after a half-time rocket and a crucial try which put enough daylight between the sides – just.

HIGHLIGHT REEL: Chris Hill rolled back the years with a thundering prop’s burst to release Joe Shorrocks for a first-half strike.

MATCHFACTS

DRAGONS

1 Sam Tomkins

2 Tommy Makinson

3 Arthur Romano

4 Reimis Smith

5 Nick Cotric

6 Luke Keary

21 Théo Fages

8 Tevita Pangai Jr

14 Alrix Da Costa

10 Julian Bousquet

17 Bayley Sironen

12 Elliott Whitehead

13 Oliver Partington

Subs (all used)

9 Ben Garcia

11 Tariq Sims

15 Tevita Satae

26 Guillermo Aispuro-Bichet

18th man (not used)

19 Paul Séguier

Also in 21-man squad

18 César Rougé

23 Matthieu Laguerre

24 Franck Maria

Tries: Cotric (1), Romano (21), Whitehead (42), Fages (48)

Goals: Tomkins 0/1, Makinson 0/1, Aispuro-Bichet 2/2

Sin bin: Whitehead (26) – high tackle

RED DEVILS

23 Chris Hankinson

5 Deon Cross

17 Esan Marsters

45 Jonny Vaughan

28 Nathan Connell

6 Jayden Nikorima

14 Chris Atkin

18 Jack Ormondroyd

43 George Hill

10 Chris Hill

15 Shane Wright

12 Kallum Watkins

13 Joe Shorrocks

Subs (all used)

9 Joe Mellor

22 Matty Foster

24 Harvey Wilson

30 Tiaki Chan

18th man (not used)

27 Kai Morgan

Also in 20-man squad

1 Ryan Brierley

41 Finley Yates

Tries: Shorrocks (35), Foster (62)

Goals: Hankinson 2/2

SCORING SEQUENCE: 4-0, 8-0, 8-6; 14-6, 20-6, 20-12

Rugby Leaguer & League Express Men of the Match

Dragons: Elliott Whitehead; Red Devils: Chris Hankinson

Penalty count: 7-5

Half-time: 8-6

Referee: Aaron Moore