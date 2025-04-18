Leigh Leopards given Challenge Cup walkover with Sheffield Eagles unable to raise team

LEIGH LEOPARDS are through to the Women’s Challenge Cup quarter-finals after receiving a walkover for their final group-stage fixture.

Sheffield Eagles have withdrawn from Sunday’s scheduled fixture because they are unable to raise a team.

It comes after Sheffield’s game against Leeds Rhinos last week was ended after 60 minutes, at 104-0 down, because injuries had seen them reduced to just nine players.

The non-fulfilment of the fixture will be reviewed by RFL Compliance.

Leigh, who have been awarded a 48-0 win, proceed to the quarter-finals as runners-up in Group Three and will next play York Valkyrie.