Leigh Leopards increase IMG score

LEIGH LEOPARDS owner Derek Beaumont has announced that the club has increased its IMG score from 15 to 16 from last season to this.

The Leopards were given a score of 15.13 which left them in seventh place on the ladder in terms of the IMG grading system ahead of the 2025 campaign.

However, Beaumont has now revealed that the Leopards are going from strength-to-strength and will see an increased score for 2026.

As well as that, the Leigh mogul has revealed that retentions will be announced in the playing squad over the coming weeks.

“It is an exciting time for the club as the realistic opportunity presents itself for our first ever home playoff game which brings significant benefits for members in terms of ticket opportunities and even more so should we face an away game in the semifinals in particular at Hull KR where there are only 1,100 tickets available,” Beaumont said.

“Over the coming days and weeks, we will be announcing some retention signings from our squad. However, as per our protocol we will not be announcing incoming signings during the regular season.

“May I take this opportunity to thank our members, partners and supporters for the fantastic support you have shown the club throughout the year so far and urge you to continue to grow our Famileigh.

“It is with your support that we have not only maintained our Grade A status but increased our score to start with a 16 as a minimum from last year’s low 15 score. There are only two games left in the Leopards Den before the playoffs commence. Let’s show Lammy (head coach Adrian Lam) and the lads how much we believe in them by packing out LSV and being loud and proud.”