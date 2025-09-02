Hull KR-Hull FC fixture kick-off delayed due to bizarre reason as national test of Government’s Emergency Alert System takes place

THE Hull derby between Hull KR and Hull FC will kick off at 3.05pm instead of 3pm due to the national test of the Government’s Emergency Alert System this Sunday.

In the first national test for two years, the Government will send a message at 3pm which will sound a loud alarm on all 4G and 5G ‘phones and tablets throughout the UK – even if they are set on silent.

That clashes with the scheduled kick-off time for four fixtures in the Betfred Championship and one in Betfred League One, as well as the Hull derby.

To help awareness of the Government’s test, and to avoid disruption to the live Sky Sports coverage from Sewell Group Craven Park, the official kick-off time for the Round 25 Betfred Super League fixture has been amended to 3.05pm.

A number of other fixtures kicking off at 2pm on Sunday in League One and the Betfred Women’s Super League are likely to be into the second-half when the Emergency Alert sounds.