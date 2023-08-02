Leigh Leopards’ Lachlan Lam signs deal with Super League club

LEIGH LEOPARDS star Lachlan Lam has signed a new deal with the Super League club in an incredible bit of news for Adrian Lam’s side.

The 25-year-old Papua New Guinea international halfback has been an ever-present and outstanding member of the Leopards side that stands third in the Betfred Super League table and has reached the final of the Betfred Challenge Cup.

Leopards’ head of rugby Chris Chester said: “Lachlan signing a new two-year deal represents one of the biggest, if not the biggest, signings our club has made in a few years.

“There has been a lot of speculation around Lachlan and his future, and we have kept in constant dialogue with him and his agent. I am delighted to get it over the line and it represents a huge statement of intent by the player and club.

“Lachlan’s form has been a big reason behind the team doing so well this year, and so to be able to put an end to the speculation is a real plus.

“Lachlan made a great debut in the Summer Bash last year and in the second half of last season played a big part in the team achieving promotion.

“He has benefited from the continuity of the spine of the team, playing alongside Ben Reynolds or Joe Mellor at half, Edwin Ipape and John Asiata in the pack. He has also been playing off some great work by the middles, with Tom Amone and Robbie Mulhern in outstanding form.

“While all those factors have made Lachlan’s job easier, he has proved a consistent performer over the past 12 months and has great potential to improve his game even further in an environment where his talent is able to thrive.

“I’d like to thank (club owner) Derek (Beaumont) for his continued support of the club and Lachlan’s agent Sam Ayoub for getting this deal done.”

Lachlan Lam played his junior rugby with Wigan St Patrick’s while dad Adrian, the Leopards head coach, was playing for Wigan Warriors. He was a member of the Sydney Roosters junior system from the age of 13, graduating through the ranks to make his NRL debut in 2019.

He made his PNG debut in 2017 and was a key player in the Kumuls’ side that reached the quarterfinals of the last World Cup.