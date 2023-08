SUPER LEAGUE target and Canberra Raiders forward Peter Hola has made a decision on his future, signing a deal for 2024.

It comes as League Express linked the hulking forward with a move to Super League last month, but Hola has now decided to stay with the Raiders for 2024 after taking up his contract option for next season.

The 24-year-old prop has played just one game for Canberra in 2023 after making 12 appearances for the North Queensland Cowboys between 2019 and 2021.