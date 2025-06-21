Leigh Leopards made to sweat for sticky win at Catalans Dragons

CATALANS DRAGONS 12 LEIGH LEOPARDS 26

STEVE BRADY, Stade Gilbert Brutus, Saturday

LEIGH were the latest to lick the Dragons but they were made to sweat in sweltering conditions in Perpignan.

The worst-ever losing streak in Catalans’ history continued but there were some signs of recovery as the Dragons kept pace with Leigh until late in the second half.

As for Leigh, roared on by 1,600 vocal supporters at Stade Gilbert Brutus, they are looking increasingly secure for a play-off spot and if they can keep their players fit they will fear no-one come finals time.

For the first time this season, Leigh coach Adrian Lam had a virtually full squad to choose from for this match and he welcomed back Gareth O’Brien and Ethan O’Neill.

Sam Tomkins’ return gave French supporters some hope, back in the side after a serious knee infection and wearing the captain’s armband in place of the suspended Ben Garcia.

Centre Reimis Smith was unavailable for the Dragons after a head clash during training, joining Tariq Sims, Elliott Whitehead and Théo Fages out injured.

The game was played in ferocious heat and sunshine, both sides sweltering in 35C heat and humidity, the game pausing for regular water breaks.

Catalans started brightly, Tomkins dictating play and César Rougé causing problems for Leigh with energy and enterprise.

Tommy Makinson missed a shot at goal from a seventh-minute penalty, then the Dragons conceded three six-agains and a penalty but Leigh couldn’t capitalise.

A couple of terrific kicks from Leopards’ scrum-half Lachlan Lam put the visitors on the offensive, but mistakes and penalties again defused the advantage.

But they relit their fuse ten minutes from the interval when Lam and fullback David Armstrong created the space for Tesi Niu to sprint over on the left from ten metres out. O’Brien converted from the touchline for 6-0 to the Leopards.

Lam then spun the ball to the opposite flank for winger Keanan Brand to score in the right corner. O’Brien, with a second touchline conversion, doubled his side’s lead.

O’Brien and Umyla Hanley both had to leave the field for treatment after clashing heads in a tackle on Léo Darrelatour and the headache got worse for Leigh when giant prop Tevita Pangai Jr crashed over the line from short range to open the Dragons’ account just before half-time.

The try of the game came eight minutes after the interval when Makinson finished off a flourishing attack involving Luke Keary and Oliver Partington and a stunning pass out wide from Tomkins.

Makinson’s conversion levelled the scores but he missed a second penalty shot at goal in the 55th which could have put the Dragons ahead.

Pangai Jr was sin-binned in the 65th minute for late and high contact on O’Brien and while the resulting penalty bounced back from the posts, Leigh regathered to put prop Joe Ofahengaue over from short range, O’Brien converting this time for 18-12.

Moments later, Armstrong set off on a blistering 60-metre break, racing around his opposite number Tomkins for the killer try, again converted from the touchline by O’Brien who added a 79th-minute penalty to complete the game.

GAMESTAR: Gareth O’Brien controlled everything for Leigh with both ball and boot.

GAMEBREAKER: David Armstrong’s searing burst around Sam Tomkins to put daylight between the sides in the 72nd minute.

HIGHLIGHT REEL: Tommy Makinson finished with a flourish after two brilliant moves from Luke Keary and Oliver Partington and a killer looping pass from Sam Tomkins for a thrilling try.

ALBERT GOLDTHORPE POINTS

3 pts Gareth O’Brien (Leigh)

2 pts Lachlan Lam (Leigh)

1 pt Sam Tomkins (Catalans)

MATCHFACTS

DRAGONS

1 Sam Tomkins

2 Tommy Makinson

3 Matthieu Laguerre

29 Léo Darrelatour

5 Nick Cotric

6 Luke Keary

18 César Rougé

15 Tevita Satae

14 Alrix Da Costa

24 Franck Maria

3 Arthur Romano

19 Paul Séguier

13 Oliver Partington

Subs (all used)

8 Tevita Pangai Jr

10 Julian Bousquet

17 Bayley Sironen

20 Jordan Dezaria

18th man (not used)

26 Guilermo Aispuro-Bichet

Also in 21-man squad

16 Romain Navarrete

22 Fouad Yaha

28 Clément Martin

Tries: Pangai Jr (38), Makinson (48)

Goals: Makinson 2/4

Sin bin: Pangai Jr (65) – high tackle

LEOPARDS

1 David Armstrong

2 Darnell McIntosh

3 Tesi Niu

4 Umyla Hanley

18 Keanan Brand

6 Gareth O’Brien

7 Lachlan Lam

32 Joe Ofahengaue

9 Edwin Ipape

10 Robbie Mulhearn

11 Frankie Halton

8 Owen Trout

13 Isaac Liu

Subs (all used)

15 Alec Tuitavake

16 Matt Davis

20 Ethan O’Neill

22 Ben McNamara

18th man (not used)

24 Bailey Hodgson

Also in 21-man squad

5 Josh Charnley

12 Jack Hughes

17 Brad Dwyer

Tries: Niu (30), Brand (34), Ofahengaue (67), Armstrong (72)

Goals: O’Brien 5/6

SCORING SEQUENCE: 0-6, 0-12, 6-12; 12-12, 12-18, 12-24, 12-26

Rugby Leaguer & League Express Men of the Match

Dragons: Sam Tomkins; Leopards: Lachlan Lam

Penalty count: 7-9

Half-time: 6-12

Referee: Liam Rush

Attendance: 9,134