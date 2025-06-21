Toulouse Olympique outlast Oldham to stay top

TOULOUSE OLYMPIQUE 34 OLDHAM 14

PETER BIRD, Stade Ernest Wallon, Saturday

TOULOUSE notched up an eighth consecutive win as they brushed aside a confident Oldham outfit in roasting conditions in south-west France.

Both sides defied the intense heat to provide a spectacle with the French fitness finally making the difference in the last quarter.

“We played well but basic errors cost us the game, then the heat kicked in,” explained Oldham head coach Sean Long.

Toulouse started the better and opened the scoring in the seventh minute with Maxime Stefani sprinting over from short range and Jake Shorrocks kicking the extras.

The game levelled out with half-chances for either side but the visitors looked more likely to score and Oldham deservedly opened their account on 18 minutes with Danny Craven finding winger Mo Agoro in space out wide to dive in the right corner just before fullback Olly Ashall-Bott could intervene. Josh Drinkwater pulled the goal attempt.

With 25 minutes on the clock, Toulouse nudged further ahead after good cross-field movement from stand-off Radean Robinson finding the persistent Ashall-Bott with right winger and leading try-scorer Benjamin Laguerre given too much space to cross over from ten metres.

Five minutes later, an identical move inviolving the same players repeated the action. Both times Shorrocks pulled the touchline kicks, but the brace of tries took the home side into the break with a healthy 14-4 advantage.

Oldham started the second period much the more confident and struck early with the industrious left centre Ben Davies finding the gap on 47 minutes and touching down close to the left corner. Drinkwater again pulled his goal kick.

With only six points between the teams, Oldham piled on the attacks and looked the better team for a quarter of an hour, but Toulouse defended well and errors also helped their cause.

With the visitors starting to show signs of tiring after the effort put in, home nerves were calmed as Ashall-Bott sprinted through down the right to collect a well-placed grubber from hooker-for-the-day Anthony Marion.

Marion himself successfully made the conversion with Shorrocks leaving the field respecting the protocol following a head knock, and two minutes later he further eased the nerves with a good penalty kick.

Oldham kept going and pulled six points back with sub Zane Musgrove sprinting over left of the posts with nine remaining. Davies kicked the two-pointer to give his side some hope.

It didn’t last long though, as Toulouse rattled in two tries in the final three minutes from Ashall-Bott and prop Rob Butler, with two more Marion kicks following.

Post-match, Toulouse head coach Sylvain Houles was delighted with the display.

He said: “This was a real top-four clash with a strong performance in difficult conditions.”

GAMESTAR: Olly Ashall-Bott never stopped running and inspired his side to victory.

GAMEBREAKER: Skipper Anthony Marion’s 69th-minute penalty sealed the points.

MATCHFACTS

OLYMPIQUE

1 Olly Ashall-Bott

2 Paul Ulberg

3 Reubenn Rennie

5 Paul Marcon

19 Benjamin Laguerre

27 Radean Robinson

7 Jake Shorrocks

8 Lambert Belmas

13 Anthony Marion

17 Rob Butler

4 Mathieu Jussaume

11 Maxime Stefani

15 Joe Cator

Subs (all used)

25 Thomas Lacans

10 James Roumanos

21 Ellis Gillam

26 Romeo Tropis

Tries: Stefani (7), Laguerre (27, 30), Ashall-Bott (66, 79), Butler (78)

Goals: Shorrocks 1/3, Marion 4/4

OLDHAM

31 Phenix Laulu-Togagae

5 Mo Agoro

20 Jack Johnson

38 Ben Davies

39 Mathieu Pons

6 Danny Craven

23 Josh Drinkwater

15 Jay Chapelhow

14 Bailey Aldridge

30 George Hirst

37 Ryan Lannon

11 Matty Ashurst

13 Adam Milner

Subs (all used)

40 Éloi Pélissier

19 Ted Chapelhow

41 Zane Musgrove

10 Owen Farnworth

Tries: Agoro (20), Davies (47), Musgrove (74)

Goals: Drinkwater 0/2, Davies 1/1

SCORING SEQUENCE: 6-0, 6-4, 10-4, 14-4; 14-8, 20-8, 22-8, 22-14, 28-14, 34-14

Rugby League and League Express Men of the Match

Olympique: Olly Ashall-Bott; Oldham: Ben Davies

Penalty count: 5-5

Half-time: 14-4

Referee: Aaryn Belafonte

Attendance: 2,873