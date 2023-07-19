Leigh Leopards’ new website goes live as Derek Beaumont explains reason behind delay

LEIGH LEOPARDS’ new website has gone live.

Following the rebrand from Centurions to Leopards last October, the previous Leigh website was closed down as fans waited with anticipation for the new replacement.

However, the Leigh owner Derek Beaumont has explained why that initial development took longer than anticipated.

Club owner Derek Beaumont said: “It’s been a really frustrating time surrounding the website which should have been launched not long after the rebrand launch, which had to be brought forward due to Betfred Super League branding.

“I am unable to comment fully currently due to a process that is still ongoing. However, I am pleased to now be able to release a website under www.leighleopards.co.uk.

“There is still work to be done and components we wish to add to the website, including an in-house ticketing system but we cannot keep delaying the release whilst these elements are being negotiated and built.”

Beaumont also paid tribute to those that helped the development along the way.

“I would like to thank everyone who has been involved in contributing to the website and in particular operational board member Richard Renda and his company MCCM. I would like to give a special thanks to Mark Lee and his team at Simplysolveit.com for their prompt attention and work to get the site to the point it is, in what has been for them a short period of time.

“I hope our fans like the feel of the website and how it fits with the rebrand of the club and feels alive. There is some banter to be had along the way I am sure, and I look forward to engaging in that. I have no doubt we will have an army of proofreaders and expert designers ready in the wings and I look forward to engaging with them as they actively promote our site