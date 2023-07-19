Warrington Wolves swoop for Super League forward until the end of the season as Daryl Powell signs Wakefield Trinity man

WARRINGTON WOLVES have swooped for a rival Super League forward until the end of the 2023 season.

That man is Wakefield Trinity loose-forward Jordy Crowther, who has over 100 appearances in the locker for Trinity and was their vice-captain before joining.

Crowther will be ineligible for the Wolves’ next game against Wakefield but could make his Warrington debut against Catalans Dragons at The Halliwell Jones Stadium on Friday 4 July. He will wear the number 36 shirt.

Speaking on the move, Crowther said: “I can’t wait to get started.

“There was a lot of pressure at Wakefield with the relegation fight this year but then there’s also a lot of pressure at Warrington with the club pushing to achieve what they’re aiming to.

“I base my game on the little 1% efforts. I really pride myself on my work rate, energy and effort. I want to come in and give the team a boost for these last few games and the business end of the season. For me to come in and hopefully give the team a new lease of life and some selection headaches for Daryl [Powell] is my job.

“I’m taking this as a fresh start. I’ve had a few weeks to mentally recharge and get my body physically ready. Come three weeks’ time when the Catalans game is I’ll be firing and ready to go.”

Warrington head coach Daryl Powell added: “We’ve been searching hard in the market to stiffen up our numbers in the middle of the field and Jordan became available last week.

“He is an experienced player with some great qualities as both a person and a player. He can play 13 and back-row as well as filling in at 9 so he has a lot of flexibility as well.

“He will really help our drive forward over the next crucial part of the season and we are looking forward to welcoming him into the squad.”