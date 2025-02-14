Leigh Leopards owner Derek Beaumont breaks silence on potential ousting of Simon Johnson in favour of Nigel Wood at the RFL

LEIGH LEOPARDS owner Derek Beaumont admits that a direction of change in travel is needed at the RFL, amidst claims that Super League clubs are plotting to oust Simon Johnson as RFL chairman in favour of Nigel Wood.

Wood, who is one of the longest serving administrators in the sport, was one of the two original creators of Super League Ltd and instrumental in devising the Grand Final concept in 1998.

He was also behind the introduction of the Magic Weekend, first brought into the sport in 2008 and secured the biggest commercial deal in the sports history with long term broadcast partner Sky Sports in 2014, but left the sport in 2018 after Super League clubs decided to split with the governing body.

Now Beaumont believes that things need to change, though he has paid tribute to Johnson.

“Simon (Johnson) has a lot of obligations in a lot of other businesses, he’s a busy guy and heads up a lot of things which is testament to his ability to do it,” Beaumont told BBC Radio Manchester.

“He has been involved in rugby league for a long time and has been involved in a lot of successful things: the realignment of the RFL and Super League, the fighting off of private equity which turned out to be right.

“He has been involved in a lot of good things but there might be some people that think a full-time executive chairman is needed to drive the sport forward with strong governance.

“Simon couldn’t be a full-time executive chairman. If that’s where it goes and if he thinks that’s the right thing for the sport then would step away.

“He can answer his own questions. I’ve seen the proposal that would see him leave in December. For me, I think we need to see some direction in the change of travel.”

So does Beaumont back former RFL chief executive Nigel Wood to take over – if only on a short-term basis?

“If you’re on a boat and someone shoots your captain and there’s a guy that’s sailed it for 20 years, he is someone I would ask to sail us to calm waters.

“Nigel, for what it’s worth, is the most intelligent man I’ve dealt with in rugby league. I was part of it when Nigel fell on his sword and voted away from the RFL and he went to the Championship.”