Warrington Wolves boss Sam Burgess makes “no harder place to play in Super League” claim about rivals Hull KR

WARRINGTON WOLVES head coach Sam Burgess believes there is “no harder place to play in Super League” than Hull KR as Castleford Tigers head there tonight.

The Tigers went down 18-16 to the Bradford Bulls in the Challenge Cup Third Round last weekend, with new head coach Danny McGuire already sending out a rallying cry to Castleford fans to ‘stick with them’ ahead of the Super League campaign.

Now, McGuire and his players face the task of a sold-out Craven Park tonight, and Burgess believes it will be tough for Castleford.

“I don’t know if I’m anyone to be giving out advice as I’m still a rookie coach myself,” Burgess said live on Sky Sports last night.

“If you’re going to see a response it will be this week as there’s no harder place to play in Super League than Hull KR.

“They have added over 1,000 seats there in the stadium and it will be sold out each week but Cas need to find a little bit don’t they?

“It was a tough result last week but knowing Danny (McGuire) and how competitive he is, he will be trying to get a response from them at the weekend.”

The Tigers go into this fixture without the likes of Alex Mellor, Rowan Milnes and Jason Qareqare, whilst St Helens loanee Ben Davies could make his debut.