Leigh Leopards owner Derek Beaumont calls for scrapping of Magic Weekend and advocates radical replacement

LEIGH LEOPARDS owner Derek Beaumont has called for the scrapping of Super League’s Magic Weekend and for it to be replaced with a 9s competition.

The Magic Weekend has been a steady part of the Super League calendar for almost two decades having first been introduced in 2007 in Cardiff.

Since then, Edinburgh, Manchester, Newcastle, Liverpool and Leeds have hosted the concept with Newcastle’s St James’ Park becoming the Magic Weekend’s ‘home’.

However, Beaumont believes that a 9s competition should be introduced in its place – and that then should be taken around Europe in a bid to enhance rugby league’s exposure.

“Get rid of the Magic Weekend and let’s have a 9s competition,” Beaumont told League Express.

“Take it around, take it to Ireland, take it to Spain. You want to go to Catalans and take the 9s competition there.

“You’ve got just short of 2,000 people who went to Catalans from Leigh with Warrington and Wigan taking a similar number.

“If we can get 1,500 from each club – and with there being 12 clubs in Super League – we could get a stadium in Valencia let’s say that holds 25,000 people.

“We know we’ve got 18,000 people collectively from all the Super League clubs. Go over there, take it over, have a good craic and hopefully we would pick up some Spanish supporters as well.

“The Spanish might take a liking to a kit or a player from a certain team and, before you know it, you are building the brand around different places and pushing it towards Super League.”

The Magic Weekend has returned to Newcastle in 2025 following a year’s hiatus in Leeds.