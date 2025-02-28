Daryl Powell on potential new signing, how left-field move for Caius Faatili came about and “phenomenal” Ste Mills

DARYL POWELL has revealed that there is still a little bit of salary cap space for Wakefield Trinity if they need or want to make a new signing.

The departure of Luke Bain last month left a hole that was filled quickly with Melbourne Storm rookie Caius Faatili in a left-field transfer.

At the time, Warrington Wolves and Castleford Tigers were also monitoring the forward, but Powell has hailed his recruitment manager Ste Mills – who followed Powell from Castleford to Warrington and then to Wakefield – for the job he has done and is doing at the club.

“I don’t know if there will be anymore signings, there is a little bit of space there but there aren’t many players out there,” Powell told League Express .

“It’s an interesting squad that’s all I’m going to say. Caius coming over and what he will bring, he hasn’t played Super League but I watch him play think ‘he will definitely go alright’.

“We released Luke Bain a couple of weeks ago and I felt we needed a little bit more quality in there and then the question was ‘can we replace him?’

“Millsy (recruitment manager Ste Mills) is constantly looking for someone out of left field who can make a difference to the team so when Caius came up, we thought he was a bit different.

“We’ve got a couple of those boys. Yes, Ky (Rodwell) had played a couple of NRL games but Caleb Uele is the other guy who I feel has done a great job and he is in a great position to make a Super League career for himself.

“Those boys who nobody else are looking at, we’ve brought them and the work Millsy has been doing has been paying dividends.”

Powell went further, insisting that Mills has done a ‘phenomenal’ job for the club.

“Recruitment is such a huge part of rugby league and if someone is constantly thinking about that then they take the pressure off the coaching staff.

“I think it’s invaluable for me and Millsy has done an unbelievable job and I knew he would. He had experiencing of collecting and analysing data on players but he hadn’t been in connection with ages.

“He has done so well to upskill himself like he has done so quickly. He has been phenomenal.”