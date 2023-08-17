Leigh Leopards owner Derek Beaumont reveals the cost of bringing in Scouting For Girls, T’Pau and The Hoosiers and PA system

IT’S fair to say that the Leigh Leopards have cracked it both on and off the field in Super League 2023.

With a playing group to be proud of and a rebrand that has taken off remarkably well, the Leopards are soaring high.

Much has been made of owner Derek Beaumont’s decision to change from the ‘Centurions’ to the ‘Leopards’ but the events organised by the outspoken chairman at the Leigh Sports Village have changed peoples’ perceptions of a club that previously couldn’t stay in Super League for more than a year.

Bringing in well-known bands such as Scouting For Girls, T’Pau and The Hoosiers aren’t cheap and now Beaumont has revealed the cost of doing so – as well as the expenditure on a tip-top PA system.

“Depending on what level of act you’ve got, in round one with Scouting For Girls it was a £12,000 set up just for the PA rig up,” Beaumont revealed on Sky Sports’ The Bench podcast.

“I then got that down to a £6,000 deal annually. Depending on the band there might be an uplift of a grand or two depending on the desks they need. But, a base platform is £6,000 for a PA system for the level of quality concert.

“For the bands, someone like Scouting For Girls would be £17,000 for a 50 minute slot, T’pau was £10,000, The Hoosiers was £12,000. The Fratellis are about £35,000, then you’ll get a Queen tribute at £2,500. Elvis tribute was about £400!

“Who’d have thought Elvis – the king of music – would be the cheapest! The cheapest band we have had on was the Lottery Winners, they did it for nothing.”

Beaumont has also promised bigger and better as time winds down to the end of the season with a home Super League play-off tie a possibility.

