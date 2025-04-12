Leigh Leopards pile the misery on Castleford Tigers as Lachlan Lam shines in easy win

CASTLEFORD TIGERS 6 LEIGH LEOPARDS 20

CALLUM WALKER, Mend-A-Hose Jungle, Saturday

IT’S difficult to see where Castleford go from here as a Leigh side led by the likes of Lachlan Lam, Tesi Niu and Robbie Mulhern barely got out of first gear to inflict a sixth defeat in seven games on the Tigers.

Danny McGuire’s side were void of ideas, physicality and spark whilst Adrian Lam’s men were able to do enough without being their usual devastating selves.

Lee Kershaw returned on loan for the Tigers with Innes Senior banned, whilst Liam Horne and Dan Okoro also returned.

Umyla Hanley and Ethan O’Neill dropped out for Leigh as Darnell McIntosh and Aaron Pene made welcome returns.

The Tigers couldn’t have started much worse if they had tried, with Daejarn Asi’s kick-off going straight out on the full. They survived that error but couldn’t hold out when Edwin Ipape powered over after Mulhern split the hosts’ defence with ease. Gareth O’Brien converted for a 6-0 lead.

Castleford were just compounding their own issues and George Lawler was sin-binned for a dangerous throw as O’Brien sent over the resulting penalty.

Shellshocked, the Tigers lost their captain’s challenge with a ridiculous objection to a clear ball strip, but it was Leigh that perhaps should have been down to twelve with Ipape driving Muizz Mustapha into the ground moments later.

Ipape survived and so did Leigh when Sam Wood’s pass to Kershaw was adjudged forward by referee Chris Kendall. It was the correct decision, but the home side’s frustrations were reverberating around the Jungle by this point.

A period of parity ensued but another Tigers error – this time from Josh Simm – paved the way for a second Leopards score, O’Brien’s brilliant pass finding McIntosh who flew in at the corner acrobatically. O’Brien couldn’t convert, but the visitors still led 12-0 at half-time.

That ascendancy continued immediately following the resumption, and in Leigh’s first set, Lam dummied and sent over Bailey Hodgson against his former club. O’Brien was wayward with the extras, but the Tigers were now 16-0 behind.

The writing was firmly on the wall as the Leopards proved far too quick and strong for the disappointing Tigers, with Lam setting up McIntosh for his second on 50 minutes.

McIntosh took over the kicking duties but he couldn’t tag on the extras either – not that it mattered in the long run as Castleford probably wouldn’t have won if they had been playing until next weekend.

That was never more evident than in the final quarter – half of which was spent a man light with Sylvester Namo in the sin bin – when Simm should have scored in the corner, only to be held up by a desperate effort from Niu and Louis Brogan.

The scoreline could also have been worse for the hosts when Leigh broke down their right edge, but McIntosh’s inside pass to David Armstrong was deemed forward.

Kershaw went close before Asi finally delivered a kick that hit the intended target and Zac Cini leapt like a salmon to ensure the Tigers wouldn’t be nilled. Rowan Milnes converted to round off the scoring.

GAMESTAR: Lachlan Lam was just too classy for Castleford.

GAMEBREAKER: Bailey Hodgson’s try immediately after half-time took any sting out of a potential Castleford comeback.

HIGHLIGHT REEL: Robbie Mulhern sprinting through the Castleford line like a winger to set up the first try was pretty special.

ALBERT GOLDTHORPE POINTS

3 pts Lachlan Lam (Leigh)

2 pts Tesi Niu (Leigh)

1 pts Robbie Mulhern (Leigh)

MATCHFACTS

TIGERS

1 Tex Hoy

24 Josh Simm

3 Zac Cini

4 Sam Wood

37 Lee Kershaw

6 Daejarn Asi

7 Rowan Milnes

20 Muizz Mustapha

9 Liam Horne

10 George Lawler

11 Jeremiah Simbiken

12 Alex Mellor

13 Joe Westerman

Subs (all used)

15 George Griffin

16 Cain Robb

21 Sylvester Namo

35 Dan Okoro

18th man (not used)

27 Jenson Windley

Also in 21-man squad

2 Jason Qareqare

14 Judah Rimbu

18 Josh Hodson

Tries: Cini (74)

Goals: Milnes 1/1

Sin bin: Lawler (10) – dangerous throw, Namo (65) – head contact

LEOPARDS

1 David Armstrong

2 Darnell McIntosh

3 Tesi Niu

18 Keanan Brand

24 Bailey Hodgson

6 Gareth O’Brien

7 Lachlan Lam

8 Owen Trout

9 Edwin Ipape

10 Robbie Mulhern

11 Frankie Halton

12 Jack Hughes

13 Isaac Liu

Subs (all used)

14 Aaron Pene

15 Alec Tuitavake

16 Matt Davis

19 Louis Brogan

18th man (not used)

22 Ben McNamara

Also in 21-man squad

5 Josh Charnley

17 Brad Dwyer

21 Andy Badrock

Tries: Ipape (4), McIntosh (37, 50), Hodgson (42)

Goals: O’Brien 2/4, McIntosh 0/1

SCORING SEQUENCE: 0-6, 0-8, 0-12; 0-16, 0-20, 6-20

Rugby Leaguer & League Express Men of the Match

Tigers: Alex Mellor; Leopards: Lachlan Lam

Penalty count: 5-4

Half-time: 0-12

Referee: Chris Kendall

Attendance: 5,807