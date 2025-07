LEIGH LEOPARDS have re-signed Valu Tanē Bentley from Keighley Cougars.

The versatile forward has played six times for the League One side this year, after leaving Leigh at the end of last season.

He has now linked up with the Leopards again to play for their reserves team and been released from his Keighley contract.

France-born Bentley has also previously played rugby union, with Fylde and Sedgley Park.