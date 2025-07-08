Matt Peet expects current star to ‘go down as one of the great Wigan Warriors players’

MATT PEET believes Jai Field will go down among the Wigan greats.

The 27-year-old from Wollongong, 50 miles south of Sydney, is fresh from taking his club appearance tally into three figures.

And with even more focus on the fullback’s creative spark due to fellow Australian Bevan French’s calf injury – set to sideline the halfback star until the end of August – coach Peet will be even happier to have Field’s services.

“Jai is a dream to coach. He’s such a likeable lad from a great family, and obviously he has unbelievable Rugby League ability. He will go down as one of the great Wigan players,” he said.

While used only sparingly in the NRL by St George Illawarra Dragons (eleven appearances over three years and Parramatta Eels (six games on 2020), Field has blossomed at Wigan – although only after a difficult start.

Playing as a winger, he sustained a torn hamstring just 20 minutes into his debut in the 20-18 win over Leigh on the opening night of the 2021 Super League campaign (played behind closed doors at Headingley amid pandemic restrictions).

Then, hampered by a groin injury, Field made only three further appearances that season, but has since featured in two Grand Final wins, two Challenge Cup triumphs and last year’s World Club Challenge success against Penrith Panthers.

He scored a try in the 16-14 Challenge Cup final win over Huddersfield Giants at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in 2022, when he was named at fullback in the Super League Dream Team.

Meanwhile French’s absence is providing an opportunity for Jack Farrimond, the teenage halfback who emerged from Wigan’s renowned Academy ranks to score four tries in eight first-team outings last season.

Two of them – along with six goals from six attempts – came in the 36-0 home win over London Broncos, for whom he played on dual-registration in May.

“It’s great opportunity now for Jack knowing he can get a run a games,” said Peet.