Leigh Leopards recruitment not finished as Adrian Lam gives latest on Gaz O’Brien future

LEIGH LEOPARDS’ recruitment is not finished, head coach Adrian Lam has hinted following the signing of Joe Ofahengaue.

Ofahengaue joins the Leopards from NRL side, Parramatta Eels, and could make his debut against Salford Red Devils on Saturday night.

Leigh have been linked to the likes of Te Maire Martin and Tom Amone in recent weeks and months, but whilst their quota spots are now full at seven, Lam is still on the lookout for new blood.

“We are at full quota cap but not financially. We are still good with that scenario and we are always looking at players,” Lam said.

One player that is out of contract at the end of the season is Gaz O’Brien, who has stepped forward masterfully following the exit of Matt Moylan.

The 33-year-old has become one of Lam’s most trusty players, with the ability to play at both fullback and halfback making him vital for the Leopards in recent seasons.

And Lam is keen to tie down the former Warrington and St Helens playmaker.

“On behalf of the club, Gaz is a player we’d like to be here moving forward and we are getting towards the end of that.

“He loves it here too and is very settled. He is a very important player for us and hopefully he will be here next year.”