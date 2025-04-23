The NCL side on course for record-breaking season after remarkable start

EAST LEEDS could be on course to smash all records in the National Conference League Second Division this season.

The Easy Road outfit, who were promoted as Division Three champions last autumn, have won all six of their fixtures so far this time.

In doing so, they have set the scoreboards racing under coach Robert Roberts, totalling 328 points and conceding only 50.

Easts beat visitors Pilkington Recs 46-18 on the opening day of the campaign, on March 8, before edging an 18-12 success at Skirlaugh (who, incidentally, have still to get off the mark) seven days later.

Roberts’ charges then really hit the straps. Normanton Knights, who were second in the table at the time, were beaten 72-6 at Easy Road and March was seen out with a similarly emphatic 72-10 triumph, at the same venue, over Clock Face Miners, who had taken over second spot from Normanton.

As if those wallopings weren’t enough, East Leeds romped to a 76-0 home scuttling of promotion aspirants Thornhill Trojans as the year drifted into April.

Against that backdrop, a 44-6 verdict at Hensingham the week before the holiday period looked almost attritional.

The question is fast becoming ‘who can stop Easts?’, and the task will be tough.

Roberts has built a likely-looking side on top of a team already of high quality.

Notably George Clarke and Moris Kamano have returned to their roots from reigning champions Hunslet ARLFC (Kamano also having had a stint at Featherstone Rovers) while Hull-based halfbacks Callum Windley and Elliott Windley, both of whom have plenty of professional experience, have also been recruited.

Drighlington, who travel to Easy Road on Saturday, are the next side scheduled to attempt to half the juggernaut.