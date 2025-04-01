Leigh Leopards set for major boost as Adrian Lam reveals one of his ‘favourite players’

LEIGH LEOPARDS will welcome back forward Robbie Mulhern for their Challenge Cup Quarter-Final clash against Wakefield Trinity on Friday night.

Off the back of a 40-14 hammering to the same team last weekend, Leigh head coach Adrian Lam will be making Mulhern his only change to the Leopards’ line-up this weekend.

“It looks like Robbie will be fine to play so we are excited about that,” Lam said.

“Both Alec Tuitavake and Keanan Brand are good to go. They took knocks in that loss but there are no issues there.

“I think it will be the same team with Robbie Mulhern added into that.”

Ahead of Leigh’s clash against Wakefield, Leopards stalwart Gareth O’Brien is approaching 1,500 career points.

And Lam has hailed the 33-year-old as one of his “favourite players”, paying tribute to the playmaker.

“Gaz is one of my favourite players here at this club, he is nonchalant and gets on with the work,” Lam said.

“He doesn’t have too much to say but he takes information on really easily and executes what he is being told to do.

“He is a dream to coach and has had an incredibly career. He has built up a reputation and is loved by everyone here at the club.

“It’s a big milestone so it’s a big week for Gaz and everyone involved.”

Warrington born, O’Brien came through the academy ranks with his hometown club, making his senior debut for the Wolves in 2011.

He subsequently played for Salford Red Devils (2016-18), Toronto Wolfpack (2018-20) and Castleford (2020-22) before joining the Leopards.