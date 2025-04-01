Super League boss comments on ‘strong’ Tom Amone speculation

LEIGH LEOPARDS head coach Adrian Lam has commented on the speculation linking his club with former player Tom Amone.

Amone has been strongly linked with a return to his former club, with All Out Rugby League also speculating that Warrington Wolves are in for him too.

The 27-year-old returned to the NRL for the 2025 and 2026 seasons to don the Blue and White of Canterbury Bulldogs after an incredible stint at Leigh.

Amone made his NRL debut in 2019 for the Rabbitohs where he played for two seasons before joining the Wests Tigers in 2021.

The Australia-born prop then headed to the Super League where he made 87 appearances for the Leopards including their 2023 Challenge Cup final win.

And now Leigh head coach Adrian Lam has commented on the “strong” speculation.

“There’s obviously strong rumours about Tom, he is a player that has played here in the past and has built his reputation around being involved with Leigh,” Lam said.

“He is popular with the fans and the players. If it is true that he wants to come back to Super League then we will have a conversation with him.

“Nothing has progressed on that. We love Tom and love what he has done for us.”