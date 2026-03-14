Leigh Leopards show resolve to beat Hull FC

LEIGH LEOPARDS 16 HULL FC 6

DAVE PARKINSON, Progress With Unity Stadium, Saturday

LEIGH advanced to the quarter-finals of the Challenge Cup with a performance full of character against Hull FC.

The hosts outscored their visitors by two tries to one and Adam Cook booted four goals but it was another game that brought injuries for the Leopards, losing Keanan Brand at the start of the first half and Andy Badrock at the beginning of the second.

Adrian Lam’s side dominated much of the first 25 minutes with Hull only coming into the contest in the 15 minutes before the break.

The Leopards had the first scoring chance after six minutes but Badrock’s quick ball went behind Josh Charnley. Two set restarts had Hull on the front foot before a crunching hit dislodged the ball from Lewis Martin.

Leigh took the lead through an unconverted try from in-form Innes Senior after nine minutes following good play down the left and a wide pass from Gareth O’Brien. Cook missed his only goal in attempting the conversion.

Another opportunity came their way moments later but an excellent tackle from James Bell halted Ben McNamara after a rampaging run from Tesi Nui.

Hull were struggling to gain a foothold and the hosts forced a drop-out that Zak Hardaker sent 60 metres. The visitors regained possession and tried to impose themselves once again with good play out to the left bringing a solid run again from Martin but the defence converged to take him out of play.

Half a minute after another promising attack from Hull came to nothing with Davy Litten forced to handover, Lachlan Lam’s never-say-die spirit brought him a try and Cook’s goal made it 10-0.

Jake Arthur’s midfield kick saw Hull emerge with another set of possession on the half-hour, and Cade Cust burrowed through for a try under the posts. Hardaker’s conversion made it 10-6.

Aidan Sezer’s kick and an enthusiastic chase down the left then won a drop-out for Hull. Leigh went short with Arthur Romano taking possession, but Sam Lisone put down a chance by the posts with six minutes remaining of the first half.

On the stroke of half-time Jacob Alick-Wiencke was prevented from scoring but an earlier attempted tackle was penalised, allowing Cook to add the goal to make it 12-6.

After Badrock’s withdrawal to open the second half, John Asiata spilled the ball ten metres from the Leigh line and Litten couldn’t hang on to a low pass moments later.

Cook scored the first points of the second half with a penalty goal after a high tackle on Robbie Mulhern in the 49th minute.

With 17 minutes of the second half gone, Leigh were forced to activate their 18th man Louis Brogan, with Ryan Brown forced off for an HIA although he later returned to complete the game.

As Leigh were pressing, Hull gained possession and Litten charged 60 metres only for Charnley to chase back and dispossess him.

The Leopards then trapped Hardaker behind his line and the visitors, feeling the heat, conceded another penalty. Cook extended the lead to 16-6.

Into the last twelve minutes Hull attacked with renewed vigour, with Lisone being halted short and Litten held over the line. A kick from Sezer posed problems and Leigh were thankful of a knock-on from the visitors.

A skirmish saw Cust and Lam both sinbinned with seven minutes remaining, but Leigh controlled the remaining time to ensure progress.

GAMESTAR: Isaac Liu was immense in the Leigh engine room, a cool and dominant head in the middle for the Leopards.

GAMEBREAKER: Leigh’s control in the final ten minutes saw them pin Hull back as the clock ticked down.

HIGHLIGHT REEL: Josh Charnley’s brilliant chase back and tackle to dispossess Davy Litten.

MATCHFACTS

LEOPARDS

21 Gareth O’Brien

19 Innes Senior

3 Tesi Niu

2 Keanan Brand

5 Josh Charnley

6 Adam Cook

7 Lachlan Lam

12 Owen Trout

24 Ben McNamara

10 Robbie Mulhern

11 Frankie Halton

23 Andy Badrock

13 Isaac Liu

Subs (all used)

15 Jacob Alick-Wiencke

17 Liam Horne

22 Jack Hughes

28 Ryan Brown

18th man (used)

25 Louis Brogan

Also in 20-man squad

16 Matt Davis

29 Will Brough

Tries: Senior (9), Lam (23)

Goals: Cook 4/5

Sin bin: Lam (73) – fighting

HULL FC

4 Zak Hardaker

19 Tom Briscoe

3 Davy Litten

21 Arthur Romano

5 Lewis Martin

6 Jake Arthur

7 Aiden Sezer

20 Yusif Aydin

9 Amir Bourouh

10 Harvey Hill

15 James Bell

22 Connor Bailey

13 John Asiata

Subs (all used)

14 Cade Cust

16 Sam Lisone

18 Ligi Sao

23 Brad Fash

18th man (not used)

25 Matty Laidlaw

Also in 21-man squad

24 Logan Moy

27 Callum Kemp

30 Will Kirby

Tries: Cust (30)

Goals: Hardaker 1/1

Sin bin: Cust (73) – fighting

SCORING SEQUENCE: 4-0, 10-0, 10-6, 12-6; 14-6, 16-6

Rugby Leaguer & League Express Men of the Match

Leopards: Isaac Liu; Hull FC: Zak Hardaker

Penalty count: 10-3

Half-time: 12-6

Referee: Tom Grant

Attendance: 5,535