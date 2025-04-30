Leigh Leopards suffering multiple injury concerns as Adrian Lam reveals unique Magic Weekend approach

LEIGH LEOPARDS are suffering from multiple injury concerns for their clash against Catalans Dragons at Super League’s Magic Weekend on Saturday.

The Leopards will be first up to kick off the weekend against the French side on Saturday afternoon, but they will be doing so without a number of key players.

“We’ve had a few soft tissue injuries over the past few weeks and that’s since we trained on the main pitch,” Lam said.

“Keanan Brand also strained his calf in the warm-up last week and he’s not available too.

“There’s some doubt over Gaz O’Brien as well. Jack Hughes is out, Tesi Niu and Umyla Hanley are 50/50.

“David Armstrong is out, he will be in doubt for the Challenge Cup semi-final.”

Despite the injuries, Lam has explained that he and his side are “excited” about the fixture.

He said: “I think when we played there last time we really enjoyed the weekend and the trip up there. We had a really good win against Wakefield.

“There’s some great memories there for me as a coach and collectively it’s always well supported and gets great exposure not only in this country but around the world.

“We are excited about it.”

Lam has given the nod for the Magic Weekend concept as a whole, but also revealed that his Leigh side will be travelling there and back on the day.

“I love any event where the whole game, sport and fans are brought together as one,” he said.

“I’m a big fan of it and love being part of it. It’s one of those events that, regardless of who you’re supporting, fans can get out and travel and have a good time before and after the game.

“That social event outside of 80 minutes is important. We are a blue-collar sport where people work hard and then go out and socialise. It’s a great weekend to be able to do that.

“But we have made a decision to go in and out on the same day. It’s nearly three hours door-to-door for us so that’s a challenge but we have accepted that.

“That won’t be the reason why we play well or don’t play well because it’s about our attitude to keep building.

“We will keep the reasons for going in and out on the day in house.”