Paul Wellens opens up on St Helens’ capture of Deon Cross from Salford Red Devils

PAUL WELLENS says he is happy to offer Deon Cross “stability” at St Helens following his move from Salford Red Devils.

Cross’ arrival, on a deal until the end of 2027, was confirmed late last week.

It followed a protracted saga, with the outside back not training at Salford in the couple of weeks before the move.

Saints say they paid no fee for Cross and it is believed that he was deregistered from the financially stricken club by the RFL.

Wellens has explained how St Helens made their move for the 28-year-old, who hails from the town.

“When we were discussing our recruitment for not just 2025 but 2026, 2027 and beyond, Deon was a player we discussed in terms of reinforcing our outside-back options,” said the coach.

“Obviously we have been depleted this year and find ourselves in need of reinforcements in that area.

“The situation at Salford, whilst being an unfortunate one, has played into our hands a little bit, I can’t deny that.

“We’re delighted to get Deon on board. We would have been very much in the mix to sign him for ’26 and ’27 regardless of this year, but we’ve had the opportunity to bring him early.

“I don’t want to say too much, but to give him some stability around his future – because that’s been really up in the air for him as it has been for a lot of players over there in recent weeks and months – has been great for him.

“I’ve spoken with Deon and it has been a difficult period. There’s no getting away from that.

“I’m not privy to all the information so I can’t go into details, nor do I want to go into details around the business of other clubs, but I know Deon has found it tough recently.

“He’s now over that and delighted that he’s at this club and gets the chance to represent his hometown team, which is special for any player.”

And Wellens confirmed Cross was firmly in contention to make his Saints debut on Saturday, against Leeds Rhinos at Magic Weekend.

“He can play centre or wing and doesn’t mind which side of the field, so he really does give us some options,” added Wellens.

“He’s training with us and the early signs are very good.”