Leigh Leopards v Huddersfield Giants preview and 21-man squads

DAVID ARMSTRONG could make his first appearance for Leigh Leopards for almost a year as he is included in his side’s 21-man squad for the visit of Huddersfield Giants to the Leigh Sports Village on Thursday night.

Matt Davis will miss out though with a head knock, but the likes of Kavan Rothwell and Will Brough have been recalled for the Leopards.

Interim head coach Liam Finn has made just one change to his Huddersfield Giants squad, with Sam Halsall dropping out of the squad after suffering an injury against Leeds Rhinos last time out.

Lewis Jagger returns to the squad, with the young winger making his debut and scoring against Leigh last season.

SQUADS

Leopards: 1 David Armstrong, 5 Josh Charnley, 6 Adam Cook, 7 Lachlan Lam, 8 Joe Ofehanguae, 9 Edwin Ipape, 10 Robbie Mulhern, 11 Frankie Halton, 12 Owen Trout, 13 Isaac Liu, 15 Jacob Alick-Wiencke, 17 Liam Horne, 19 Innes Senior, 20 AJ Towse, 21 Gareth O’Brien, 22 Jack Hughes, 24 Ben McNamara, 25 Louis Brogan, 27 Kavan Rothwell, 28 Ryan Brown, 29 Will Brough

Giants: 1 Niall Evalds, 2 Adam Swift, 3 Jacob Gagai, 4 Taane Milne, 6 Tui Lolohea, 7 Adam Clune, 8 Tristan Powell, 9 Zac Woolford, 10 Tom Burgess, 11 Asher O’Donnell, 13 Harry Rushton, 14 Fenton Rogers, 16 George King, 18 Kieran Rush, 20 Mathieu Cozza, 22 Jack Billington, 23 Chris Patolo, 29 Tanguy Zenon, 32 Oliver Russell, 39 Jacob Douglas, Lewis Jagger

Referee: James Vella

STATS