Leigh Leopards vs Wigan Warriors: Team news, injuries and TV channel

LEIGH LEOPARDS will be hosting Wigan Warriors at the Leigh Sports Village on Thursday night, with the game live on Sky Sports.

It may well be a happy homecoming for Adrian Lam’s men following their win at Hull FC last weekend with Leigh now accruing a 50% win rate for Super League 2023 so far.

Meanwhile, Wigan just about crept home against the Salford Red Devils last weekend as a Toby King try with seven minutes to go ensured a win for Matt Peet’s men.

Team news and injuries

Leigh will not have Joe Shorrocks available for this clash with Wigan recalling the forward from his two-week loan.

Meanwhile, Warriors boss Matt Peet could include Shorrock in his own squad for the trip to the Leopards, with Iain Thornley also getting valuable game time with the Barrow Raiders. Shorrocks replaces Junior Nsemba in the squad.

Leigh Leopards’ 21-man squad

1 Zak Hardaker

2 Tom Briscoe

3 Ed Chamberlain

4 Ricky Leutele

5 Josh Charnley

6 Joe Mellor

7 Lachlan Lam

8 Tom Amone

9 Edwin Ipape

10 Robbie Mulhern

12 Jack Hughes

13 John Asiata

14 Ben Nakubuwai

15 Ben Reynolds

16 Oliver Holmes

17 Gareth O’Brien

18 Matt Davis

22 Tom Nisbet

24 Kai O’Donnell

25 Nathan Wilde

27 Ava Seumanufagai

Wigan Warriors’ 21-man squad

1 Jai Field

2 Bevan French

3 Toby King

4 Jake Wardle

5 Liam Marshall

6 Cade Cust

7 Harry Smith

8 Brad Singleton

9 Sam Powell

10 Liam Byrne

11 Willie Isa

12 Liam Farrell

13 Morgan Smithies

14 Mike Cooper

15 Kaide Ellis

16 Ethan Havard

17 Kai Pearce-Paul

19 Joe Shorrocks

20 Patrick Mago

22 Brad O’Neill

23 Abbas Miski

TV channel

The game will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Arena from 7.30pm with an 8pm kick-off.