Leigh Leopards vs Wigan Warriors: Team news, injuries and TV channel

LEIGH LEOPARDS will be hosting Wigan Warriors at the Leigh Sports Village on Thursday night, with the game live on Sky Sports.
It may well be a happy homecoming for Adrian Lam’s men following their win at Hull FC last weekend with Leigh now accruing a 50% win rate for Super League 2023 so far.
Meanwhile, Wigan just about crept home against the Salford Red Devils last weekend as a Toby King try with seven minutes to go ensured a win for Matt Peet’s men.
Team news and injuries
Leigh will not have Joe Shorrocks available for this clash with Wigan recalling the forward from his two-week loan.
Meanwhile, Warriors boss Matt Peet could include Shorrock in his own squad for the trip to the Leopards, with Iain Thornley also getting valuable game time with the Barrow Raiders. Shorrocks replaces Junior Nsemba in the squad.
Leigh Leopards’ 21-man squad
1 Zak Hardaker
2 Tom Briscoe
3 Ed Chamberlain
4 Ricky Leutele
5 Josh Charnley
6 Joe Mellor
7 Lachlan Lam
8 Tom Amone
9 Edwin Ipape
10 Robbie Mulhern
12 Jack Hughes
13 John Asiata
14 Ben Nakubuwai
15 Ben Reynolds
16 Oliver Holmes
17 Gareth O’Brien
18 Matt Davis
22 Tom Nisbet
24 Kai O’Donnell
25 Nathan Wilde
27 Ava Seumanufagai
Wigan Warriors’ 21-man squad
1 Jai Field
2 Bevan French
3 Toby King
4 Jake Wardle
5 Liam Marshall
6 Cade Cust
7 Harry Smith
8 Brad Singleton
9 Sam Powell
10 Liam Byrne
11 Willie Isa
12 Liam Farrell
13 Morgan Smithies
14 Mike Cooper
15 Kaide Ellis
16 Ethan Havard
17 Kai Pearce-Paul
19 Joe Shorrocks
20 Patrick Mago
22 Brad O’Neill
23 Abbas Miski
TV channel
The game will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Arena from 7.30pm with an 8pm kick-off.