Leigh Leopards winger Josh Charnley reveals the Super League club he wants to finish his career at

LEIGH LEOPARDS winger Josh Charnley has revealed that he wants to end his career with the Wigan Warriors – the club where he first made his name.

Charnley registered his 251st try in Super League over the weekend as Leigh made short work of Hull KR, but the veteran winger appears to be heading for the exit.

But, having started his career with hometown club Wigan – where he registered 164 tries in 173 appearances – he has now made the admission that he would like to end his time in the game there too.

Speaking on Sky Sports, Charnley said, in response to Jenna Brooks’ question about where he would like to finish his career: “It would be to finish at Wigan because I’m so close to their try-scoring record and I know Marshy (Liam Marshall) has overtaken me there so it’s another little goal there.

“Wigan gave me the opportunity in this game and it would be great to finish off my time there if I could.”

The 34-year-old’s time at the Leopards does appear to be coming to an end, with head coach Adrian Lam saying this in recent weeks: “There’s been communication about the philosophy of where we’re at as a club and everything involved with that.

“That’s private between Josh and myself but we’re down the line with all of that.”