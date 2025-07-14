Hunslet caretaker boss sets aims for Championship strugglers

HUNSLET joint caretaker coach Kyle Trout says he is working to develop a club identity “forged in effort, resilience and togetherness”.

He and Michael Knowles have been in charge since the departure of Dean Muir in the wake of the 72-6 home humbling by London Broncos.

Hunslet were beaten 34-0 at Bradford in the pair’s first match, then slumped 70-4 at home to Featherstone on Friday.

The South Leeds side, who were promoted from League One last season and have been anchored at the foot of the table since March, now have a bye round before visiting Oldham on Sunday week, July 27.

“The intent is there, but we need to maintain it for longer periods, then throw a bit of polish on things,” added Trout.