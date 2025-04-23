Leon Crick happy to return to Leeds Rhinos assistant role

ASSISTANT coach Leon Crick may have enjoyed his time at the helm of Leeds Rhinos, but it hasn’t left him seeking a head coaching role elsewhere.

When Lois Forsell went on maternity leave in August, Crick stepped up to take charge of the final four games of last season.

He also took the lead over pre-season and was in charge when Leeds started their Challenge Cup campaign with a 46-4 win over Leigh, with Forsell starting her transition back into the head coaching role with the 104-0 victory over Sheffield Eagles.

Forsell’s next assignment is the quarter-final clash against Huddersfield Giants at the weekend ahead of the league season starting next month.

“I’ve loved it, it’s been great,” said Crick. “I’ve been around a while so I know a lot of the girls, so it was never like I felt like a new guy coming in.

“They’re a great bunch to work with, they listen and are really keen to learn, so that made the job easier.

“But Lois is ready to step back in now and crack on and I think the squad will be better for it.

“Lois would tell you herself that as much as she has been head coach with myself and Laura as assistants, she treats it as a trio and we all have as much input as needed.

“Lois and I are good friends off the field as well so I’m quite happy to go back to supporting her.”