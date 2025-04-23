Swindon St George looking to attract more youth players

SWINDON ST GEORGE are enjoying a healthy present – and building for an increasingly vibrant future.

The Wiltshire outfit are holding a taster session on Saturday (April 26) for under twelve and under 13 players in the area.

The event, at the club’s base at ever-supportive Swindon RUFC, will take place from 11.30am to 1.30pm.

The Saints – whose clarion call for 2025 under ambitious chairman Warren Huggins is ‘They will come to feel and fear the breath of the Dragons’ – are buoyed by the retention of a strong and highly sponsorship group, headed by main backers Powerwash Contractors Ltd.

Media secretary Barrie Matthews told League Express: “A recruitment campaign is currently under way at open age (our men’s team play in the West of England league), masters and wheelchair levels, in addition to in the youth section, and we will also extend a warm welcome to volunteers.

“More information is available on our brand-new website at www.swindonstgeorge.com.

“We are delighted that we will once again have on hand the superb skills of the ever-popular ‘Johnny Snaps’ aka John Gallagher Photography.

“Meanwhile fully-trained coaching staff will be on hand at this Saturday’s event to ensure a safe and fun day will be enjoyed by everyone. All are welcome, including, of course, parents.”