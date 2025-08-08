Lewis Dodd set for South Sydney Rabbitohs exit after just one season

LEWIS DODD is set to leave South Sydney Rabbitohs after just one season, with head coach Wayne Bennett reportedly telling the halfback that he is free to go.

The 23-year-old has struggled to make an impression at the Redfern club, registering just six appearances during the 2025 NRL campaign, only three of them starts.

At the start of the season, Jamie Humphreys was preferred to Dodd in the halves, with Jack Wighton also being preferred by Bennett to lead the Rabbitohs around the field.

A sticking point would be Dodd’s AU$700,000 salary, with Souths required to potentially pick up most of that contract if he does leave the club.

Despite his struggle to get in Bennett’s team, the former St Helens star previously refused any claim that he would be leaving and instead vowed to fight for his place.

“I’m here for three years, and that’s the plan,” Dodd told The Sydney Morning Herald.

“It’s not nice seeing your name all the time in the media, and for your family as well, but it’s part of the game.

”I’ve got a chance now, we’ll see where that will take me into the off-season, and the start of next (season).