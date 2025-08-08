Chris Chester backs Danny McGuire to bounce back from Castleford Tigers sacking

CHRIS CHESTER believes that Danny McGuire will “bounce back” from his Castleford Tigers sacking.

McGuire was axed last month, only half a season into his first permanent head coaching role.

But Chester believes the ex-Leeds Rhinos playmaker has what it takes to be a success in the future.

“I do think he will bounce back. Danny is a very good coach, he is an emotional guy,” Chester said.

“He expects high standards, he is a good communicator with his players and has a lot of good traits.

“We as a club and me personally wish him well. Hopefully he finds another job within the Super League.

“It’s never a nice thing to have to tell somebody but I’m pretty sure Danny will bounce back and make a real fist of being an assistant or head coach of another club.”