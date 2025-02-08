Lewis Martin scores treble as Hull FC grind out win over York Acorn

YORK ACORN 6 HULL FC 52

PHIL HODGSON, Millennium Stadium, Featherstone, Saturday

LEWIS MARTIN scored a hat-trick as Hull FC ground their way to a nine-try victory over National Conference League Premier Division opponents York Acorn.

There was, however – and despite pre-match speculation – never any danger of club records, such as their best ever win of 88-0, being broken.

Acorn, who had beaten Orrell St James and Oulton Raiders on their way to the third round and who were the ‘home’ team on neutral territory, battled manfully throughout but inevitably struggled to handle the physical prowess of the Airlie Birds.

Hull, who were also spurred by the aim of putting a couple of abject seasons behind them, had seven players on debut.

Cade Cust (signed from Salford), John Asiata, Oli Holmes (both Leigh) and Hugo Salabio (Huddersfield) were making their first full outings while Joe Ward, Lloyd Kemp and Will Hutchinson stepped up from the Academy.

Kemp, at stand-off and just 18 years of age, was the man of the match and buzzed around all afternoon to telling effect. George Hunt and Elliott Bulmer were tireless, meanwhile, in Acorn’s pack.

Hull, aided by the awarding of a penalty on each of the first two occasions they touched the ball, went in front in the eighth minute, 20-year-old Martin crossing out wide for his first.

Ryan Westerman, who had supplied the final pass, added the first of his eight goals from nine attempts but the setback only served to inspire Acorn.

Fullback Matt Chilton forced a fumble by Cust with a sharp grubber and, at the end of the next set, Chilton again fired a telling kick, Jordan Myers beating several opponents to the touchdown.

At that stage the sense was growing – certainly in the Acorn camp – that a real shock was possible but on 25 minutes Cust demonstrated the gulf in physicality, clearly resolving to power through from the 20-metre line and doing exactly that.

Nine minutes later, Asiata followed suit and, in the final act of the opening period, Hull took the game away from Acorn when, with the amateurs appearing to wait for the whistle, Denive Balmforth was first to a loose ball, reaching out to score to help forge a 24-6 interval lead.

Martin claimed his second try a couple of minutes after the restart, sprinting in at the corner after a kick had eluded Acorn’s rearguard and, shortly afterwards, Kemp bustled over from short range for the touchdown his efforts deserved.

A third try for Martin followed as the contest went into the final quarter, Westerman adding yet another conversion from wide out, and the half-century was breached through scores on 66 and 68 minutes respectively by Harvey Barron, the first a long-range effort, the second from close to the line.

Happily, a couple of scuffles were resolved on the pitch, rather than through the issuing of red and yellow cards, while no injuries other than minor knocks were reported by either side.

GAMESTAR: Halfback Lloyd Kemp provided the extra fizz that, together with Hull’s greater power, ultimately saw the Super League outfit through to the next round.

GAMEBREAKER: Tries (both of which owed much to sheer strength) by Cade Cust and John Asiata broke a 6-6 deadlock and set the template for Hull’s ultimately comfortable victory.

MATCHFACTS

ACORN

1 Matt Chilton

2 Clayton Shepherdson

3 Josh Parker

4 Ryan Gallacher

5 Ben Husband

6 Nathan Conroy

7 Jack Green

8 Eddie Prescott

9 Nathan Hammerton

10 Jack Burns

11 George Hunt

12 Jordan Myers

13 Elliot Bulmer

Subs (all used)

20 Danny Byworth

18 Ant Chilton

16 Chris Rushworth

14 Adam Speck

Tries: Myers (16)

Goals: Conroy 1/1

HULL FC

23 Logan Moy

35 Joe Ward

2 Harvey Barron

29 Ryan Westerman

22 Lewis Martin

34 Lloyd Kemp

14 Cade Cust

17 Jack Ashworth

25 Denive Balmforth

16 Yusuf Aydin

19 Brad Fash

15 Oliver Holmes

13 John Asiata

Subs (all used)

33 Will Hutchinson

31 Hugo Salabio

32 Will Kirby

21 Will Gardiner

Tries: Martin (8, 42, 64), Cust (25), Asiata (34), Balmforth (39), L Kemp (50), Barron (66, 68)

Goals: Westerman 8/9

SCORING SEQUENCE: 0-6, 6-6, 6-12, 6-18, 6-24; 6-28, 6-34, 6-40, 6-46, 6-52

Rugby Leaguer & League Express Men of the Match

Acorn: George Burns; Hull FC: Lloyd Kemp

Penalty count: 2-11

Half-time: 6-24

Referee: Warren Turley