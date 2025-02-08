Wakefield Trinity show no mercy on Goole Vikings

GOOLE VIKINGS 0 WAKEFIELD TRINITY 82

MICHAEL GLEDHILL, DIY Kitchens Stadium, Wakefield, Saturday

ENGLAND internationals Tom Johnstone and Mike McMeeken might have headlined the new signings on debut at Belle Vue but it was the performance of the whole team that pleased Daryl Powell the most from this 15-try Wakefield victory.

For Goole, there was to be no second Challenge Cup shock as, following the victory over London in their first professional match, they exited the competition at the third round.

Wakefield wasted no time in seizing the initiative as Matty Russell reacted quickest to a Liam Hood kick into the in-goal area in the sixth minute, Jamie Shaul and Thomas Minns colliding with each other in an attempt to make the ball safe.

After three penalties in quick succession, referee Cameron Worsley sent Minns to the sin bin for making dangerous contact on Russell, who passed a subsequent head-injury assessment.

Wakefield scored three tries with the man advantage, first by Johnstone who went through Shaul, the last line of Goole’s defence, in sensational style to score in the corner.

Walmsley followed with two tries in as many minutes in the opposite corner, the latter from a looped Mason Lino pass after yet another penalty conceded by the Vikings.

Max Jowitt was next over, with a solo effort directly from a Goole error. The fullback showed a great turn of pace to weave past the Vikings’ defence for a try to complement his eleven conversions in the game.

Russell struck on his return, benefiting from a lovely flowing move which saw Jake Trueman and Oliver Pratt link to send the winger over.

After Goole conceded their seventh penalty, Jay Pitts and Trueman combined to send Jack Croft crashing over the line past a helpless Shaul.

And on the restart, Shaul went high on Matty Storton after the forward had made an explosive run. This indiscipline kept the points kept coming with Hood’s short pass sending Caleb Hamlin-Uele over from close range.

Trinity were up 42-0 at half-time as the gulf in class between full-time and part-time was highlighted, and the one-way traffic continued in the second period.

The visitors – albeit officially still the home team after a switch of venue – worked hard in defence to weather more Wakefield attacks before McMeeken became the first try-scorer in the second half by powering his way over.

Trueman sent Storton racing clear to the line from 30 metres out, and next came the hat-trick for Walmsley as he combined well with Pratt to score one of the tries of the afternoon.

The flurry of scores continued with Hamlin-Uele getting his second and third in quick succession as Wakefield continued to show no mercy.

They harassed their League One opponents right until the end, refusing to give them a moment’s peace. Corey Hall completed the scoring after breaking loose down the touchline.

It was clearly a bridge too far for Goole but coach Scott Taylor can be incredibly proud of their Challenge Cup adventure and will gain valuable experience ahead of their first League One season, which starts later this month.

GAMESTAR: Matty Storton has started the year in great form and gave a powerful, X-factor display in the pack.

GAMEBREAKER: The early sin-binning of Thomas Minns. Wakefield scored three tries to make their numerical advantage count.

MATCHFACTS

VIKINGS

29 Jamie Shaul

2 Tom Halliday

3 Josh Guzdek

4 Thomas Minns

5 Manoa Wacokecoke

6 Mackenzie Harman

7 Reece Dean

10 Jack Aldous

20 Andy Ellis

17 Jack Coventry

11 Brett Ferres

12 Bailey Dawson

18 Tyler Craig

Subs (all used)

26 Lennie Ellis

22 Mike Ogunwole

21 Ben Dent

14 Misi Taulapapa

Sin bin: Minns (12) – late tackle

TRINITY

1 Max Jowitt

24 Matty Russell

19 Oliver Pratt

4 Corey Hall

5 Tom Johnstone

6 Jake Trueman

20 Mason Lino

8 Mike McMeeken

9 Liam Hood

10 Ky Rodwell

25 Jack Croft

17 Matty Storton

13 Jay Pitts

Subs (all used)

2 Lachlan Walmsley

7 Oliver Russell

15 Caleb Hamlin-Uele

31 Caius Faatili

Tries: M Russell (6, 32), Johnstone (14), Walmsley (18, 20, 56), Jowitt (28), Croft (36), Hamlin-Uele (38, 64, 68), McMeeken (49), Storton (52, 60), Hall (72)

Goals: Jowitt 11/15

SCORING SEQUENCE: 0-4, 0-10, 0-14, 0-20, 0-26, 0-30, 0-36, 0-42; 0-48, 0-54, 0-60, 0-66, 0-72, 0-78, 0-82

Rugby Leaguer & League Express Men of the Match

Trinity: Matty Storton; Vikings: Manoa Wacokecoke

Penalty count: 11-2

Half-time: 42-0

Referee: Cameron Worsley

Attendance: 2,032