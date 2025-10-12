Liam Farrell reflects on painful lessons for Wigan Warriors

LIAM FARRELL was unable to celebrate his tenth Grand Final appearance, with his Super League record now showing six winners’ medals and four runners-up gongs.

The 2016 Harry Sunderland Trophy winner was at pains to show his appreciation of Rovers’ success.

“Congratulations to Hull KR – they were great,” said Farrell.

“We didn’t make the most of our opportunities early on and there is some learning to do there.”

The Warriors skipper was at fault when uncharacteristically fumbling a pass with the line beckoning just two metres away, then he crucially missed the tackle that led to Mikey Lewis’ opening try and was honest in his assessment.

“I didn’t manage the game very well but now I’ll try and forget about it and move on by looking forward to next year,” said Farrell.

“Some of the lads have never lost in a Grand Final and it stings.

“I’ve been in a few losses and it still stings me.

“Now is time to have a bit of time off before coming back next year with something to prove.

“It will play on my mind as it (another handling error moments later) will play on Bevan’s mind. But we have to get over it and there were times in the game when we still could have got back.

“Games like this are about small margins and they didn’t go our way tonight.”

Speaking of the missed tackle as Mikey Lewis cut through to open the scoring, Farrell is as willing to talk in defeat as he always has been in victory.

“I don’t think it played on my mind but it’s something I can look to fix up. We were down on numbers at that time too (just a minute after Brad O’Neill’s was shown a yellow card) so it is something we can fix and an area where we can do better.

“When Brad got a yellow it was always going to be a difficult period. But we have been in that position before and held out, yet Hull KR made the best of the opportunity and we were always chasing the game from there.”

Farrell had no objections to O’Neill’s pivotal sin-binning, during which Rovers scored two tries to take control of the first half.

“It was an obvious tip tackle and deserved a yellow,” he added.