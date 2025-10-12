‘I can’t wait for Payne Haas’: Jez Litten relishing World Club Challenge shot

JEZ LITTEN believes that winning Super League has given his club an even bigger high than winning the Challenge Cup Final at Wembley in June against Warrington.

“It hasn’t fully sunk in yet but this team’s on a journey,” said Litten.

“We set out at the start of the year to go for every trophy and we’ve done it. So I have to give full credit to all the boys and I’m just happy to be a part of it. And we did it for all our fans as well.”

Litten admits the Robins took a lot from losing the Grand Final last year.

“You learn from your experiences,” he said.

“This team has experience of playing in big games now and we did learn from our defeat last year. Our defence won us the game and our big players won us the moments.”

Hull KR were 10-2 ahead at half-time, but Litten says the Robins remain focused and knew the job was not done yet.

“We spoke about that at half-time; Wigan don’t go away,” he said.

“That’s why they’re a champion team. As long as they’ve got Bevan French and Jai Field on the pitch they’re not going to do that. We spoke about stopping them for 80 minutes and I think we did that.

“We’re going to enjoy it for a good week and then it’s on to the next job. We’ve had heartbreaks, like last season, and we just keep coming back and get going again.

“We’ll do that when we start pre-season, but for the next week or so it’s just reflect on what’s happened, and to enjoy it with our community and our board (of director), who have put so much into us. They deserve it more than anyone.”

Hull KR could next face Brisbane Broncos, the NRL champions, in the World Club Challenge.

If the match is to be played, it would be held in the UK in the week before the Robins fly out to Las Vegas to face Leeds Rhinos at Allegiant Stadium.

And Litten is up for the battle with Brisbane.

“Yeah, I can’t wait for Payne Haas to be running at me for 80 minutes,” he said.

“That’s something to go after. If it’s the next trophy to go after, then we’ll do it. It was inspirational watching Wigan beat Penrith and we want to showcase Super League, to show that it’s a good competition.”