Liam Harris field-goal sees York Knights edge Featherstone Rovers in 1895 Cup final

FEATHERSTONE ROVERS ​4 YORK KNIGHTS​ 5

KEITH McGHIE, Wembley Stadium, Saturday

A LIAM HARRIS drop-goal in the 85th minute ensured that York became the sixth different winners of the 1895 Cup.

​Amid a try-less game featuring just two penalties apiece, Harris’s golden-point punt handed the Knights their first major trophy and revenge over Featherstone.

​Four years ago Rovers took the cup in a contrasting 13-try, 41-34 points-fest on the same North London stage.

Knights skipper Harris was able to complete a double celebration after glancing to see his boyhood club Hull KR claim a similar last-gasp win the preceding Challenge Cup final.

​Rovers were looking to become the first side to win the competition on more than one occasion but, just like 2022 at Tottenham Hotspur’s ground when they lost to Leigh, the Flatcappers were unable to lift the trophy again.

Featherstone were forced to be without cup-tied James Glover and Nathan Wilde, while Bailey O’Connor failed to shake off a knee injury sustained in the game at Barrow the previous week, so Josh Hardcastle came in alongside returning Connor Wynne and Jordan Williams.

The Knights were also handicapped as top try-scorer Ben Jones-Bishop played for Sheffield in the same early qualifying round against Doncaster that ruled out Glover, with Scott Galeano – a try scorer in the semi-final win against Bradford – coming back.

Jacob Gannon returned to the bench to replace ankle injury victim Jacques O’Neill.

Featherstone narrowly won a league meeting of the sides 24-22 back in April – York’s only defeat in their last ten – and neither side would have been impressed with the very unseasonal rain which had fallen for around two hours already when they took to the field to contest the last game of Wembley’s annual festival of rugby league.

York were first on to warm-up, first on for the second half and last off after the celebrations but, having never led in 2021, had to come from behind, albeit by just two points.

Rovers took the lead when Ben Reynolds slotted a straightforward penalty in the 13th minute.

Ata Hingano was down for a couple of minutes, needing what looked like facial treatment, as the Knights pressed for a response.

Toa Mata’afa spilled the ball with the line beckoning but a Derrell Olpherts mistake at the play-the-ball opened the door for Kieran Hudson to win a kickable penalty, which Harris accepted to level matters.

He then kicked another two-pointer, from 40 metres out and on the stroke of half-time, to put the Knights ahead.

The rain relented for the second half but there was no let-up in York’s pack gaining territorial advantage.

Caleb Aekins, the competition’s leading try-scorer, was denied by the referee’s whistle for obstruction, as he strode through to claim what would have been his record-extending ninth try of this 1895 Cup campaign.

Rovers savoured a purple patch leading up to the hour mark when a fourth penalty-goal, this time from Reynolds, tied things up again.

Brenden Santi and unrested hooker Paul McShane went perilously close with ten minutes remaining and Harris saw a long drop-goal attempt die short as the clock ticked down nearer to the final hooter.

When extra time was called for, Harris had a second, equally poor, pot at a field-goal, before Ryan Hampshire’s effort barely left the ground.

Then, with twelve seconds of the first five-minute period to play, Harris made it third time lucky and gave York their first-ever victory at Wembley.

GAMESTAR: Liam Harris won the Ray French Award and edged ageless and tireless hooker Paul McShane for the honour.

GAMEBREAKER: Nothing until Harris’ third and decisive attempt at a field-goal.

HIGHLIGHT REEL: After a game of few chances, a second-half Connor Jones break and a marvellous try-saving tackle from Joe Brown.

MATCHFACTS

ROVERS

1 Caleb Aekins

2 Derrell Olpherts

20 Josh Hardcastle

5 Gareth Gale

23 Connor Wynne

28 Ryan Hampshire

6 Ben Reynolds

8 Gadwin Springer

9 Will Jubb

10 James Beckett

11 Brad Day

17 Clay Webb

13 Danny Addy

Subs (all used)

14 Connor Jones

16 King Viniyayawa

21 Jordan Williams

25 Jack Arnold

18th man (not used)

22 Calum Turner

Also in 21-man squad

4 Jayden Hatton

15 Sitaleki Akauola

24 Bailey O’Connor

Goals: Reynolds 2/2

KNIGHTS

36 Toa Mata’afa

2 Joe Brown

3 Kieran Buchanan

20 Oli Field

35 Scott Galeano

6 Ata Hingano

7 Liam Harris

8 Jack Martin

9 Paul McShane

17 Ukuma Ta’ai

11 Jesse Dee

12 Connor Bailey

13 Jordan Thompson

Subs (all used)

10 Brenden Santi

16 Jacob Gannon

19 Sam Cook

31 Kieran Hudson

18th man (not used)

14 Taylor Pembleton

Also in 21-man squad

4 Joe Law

21 Conor Fitzsimmons

24 Harvey Reynolds

Goals: Harris 2/2

Field-goals: Harris (85)

SCORING SEQUENCE: 2-0, 2-2, 2-4; 4-4, 4-5

Rugby Leaguer & League Express Men of the Match

Rovers: Ryan Hampshire; Knights: Liam Harris

Penalty count: 3-6

Half-time: 2-4

Referee: Liam Rush

Attendance: 63,278